Neurodivergent partner asks GF to change 'infantilizing' alarm sound. AITA?

When this man feels infantilized by his girlfriend's alarm sound, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my girlfriend to change her alarm tone because it made me feel infantilized?"

I (Nonbinary23) am autistic. I was diagnosed at seven years old, and after that, my family always treated me like I was several years younger than I was.

I was deemed incapable of looking after myself, never allowed to walk or take the bus to school or go out on my own (to the shopping centre, for example) without my parents in the same building. My mother in particular insisted on singing a lullaby to me every night for eleven years.

I moved out as soon as I hit 18, and had to miss out on the chance to go to university so that I could work full time to support myself (most of my family, including my parents, cut me off for being "ungrateful).