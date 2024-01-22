Foodie influencer tired of BF mocking her then trying to benefit when her career takes off. AITA

He's bought yarn for me and has listened to my excitement when I get new hooks. He's even helped me untangle yarn that our cats got into (why do they insist on stealing all my yarn‽).

But ask him about crochet and all he'll be able to tell you is, "I think there's something called a single crochet? Something about a magic circle?"

I'd be so sad if he openly disparaged it like OP's boyfriend does.