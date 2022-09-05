Woman asks if she was wrong for not warning boyfriend food was spicy, then laughing.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she was wrong to let her boyfriend f**k around and find out. Here's her story...

My boyfriend (22m) does not do spicy food at all. I (21f), on the other hand, love spicy food. Whenever we get wings together, he always gets BBQ while I get some variation of buffalo (medium or hot usually). He knows my love for spice, and he knows this.

Yesterday I got wings alone because he was still at work. I ate half and put the rest in the fridge. When he got home he asked me if he could eat my leftovers later, to which I basically responded “haha sure” because I thought he was joking. I seriously thought there was no way he’d even try to eat them.