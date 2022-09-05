Woman asks if she was wrong for not warning boyfriend food was spicy, then laughing.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she was wrong to let her boyfriend f**k around and find out. Here's her story...
My boyfriend (22m) does not do spicy food at all. I (21f), on the other hand, love spicy food. Whenever we get wings together, he always gets BBQ while I get some variation of buffalo (medium or hot usually). He knows my love for spice, and he knows this.
Yesterday I got wings alone because he was still at work. I ate half and put the rest in the fridge. When he got home he asked me if he could eat my leftovers later, to which I basically responded “haha sure” because I thought he was joking. I seriously thought there was no way he’d even try to eat them.
Later in the night we went to run some errands and started bickering. He kept saying how starving he was, so I assumed he was hangry, but didn’t appreciate him taking it out on me. On our way back home, he began critiquing everything I did while driving. Some context here is that I drive 95% of the time, as in I’m always the default driver.