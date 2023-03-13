Not-to-be 'outshone' woman demands to 'approve' friend's outfit for BF's bday party.

Sometimes it's just easier to let our ridiculous friends be ridiculous. But at some point, we have to curb toxic and immature behavior. And if that doesn't work... walk away.

A clearly hot friend was taken aback by the request of an insecure friend, and she came to Reddit to ask what to do next. You decide who the A-hole is...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for refusing to go to my friend's bf's party after she demanded to approve my outfit?"

Uninvited_1011 writes:

My (29F) friend Kate (28) has a boyfriend, Jamie (29), whom she has been with for nearly 3 years. We met Jamie on a night out, and I would say that although he's Kate's bf, I consider him a friend. We share an interest in a particular sport that we text about sometimes and if I have a spare hospitality ticket to one of the sporting fixtures, I will sometimes invite Jamie to go.

Jamie's 30th is coming up and Jamie and Kate planned a big party, and I peripherally helped out with logistics when asked.