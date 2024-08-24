Girlfriend jokes she'd leave boyfriend for someone taller, man ends relationship. + UPDATE

I didn't feel the need to make an entire different post for the update so here it is: I left early in the morning to make sure I wasn't making irrational choices. When I came back she was immideatly apolegetic, but I didn't want any more apologies.

I talked to her about how little respect she had for me that she felt the need to make jokes at my expense. She started crying and begging not to break up and feeding me the standard bs people say when they don't want to break up.

To not bore you with the details, I broke it off. I lose nothing at this point. I should clarify something from my initial post. I get that people can joke around and it doesn't mean anything, but when I confronted her about she denied it and got very defensive.