Girlfriend jokes she'd leave boyfriend for someone taller, man ends relationship. + UPDATE

likewtf001
My girlfriend and I have been dating for almost 3 years. Last night she had some friends over after she finished work. I work from home so I only left my office to be formal and say hello and continued working.
It was easy to hear the conversations they were having eventhough my office is down the hall. I then heard my girlfriend mention that she would leave me for a taller man. Her friends made a comment on how I was a lot shorter than her ex boyfriend.
My gf responded:
"If only he was as tall as [ex] he'd be 10 times better. If I could find someone taller than him, I would."
I guess I should mention my gf is barely 4'11 in shoes. I'm 5'9. The issue isn't the height, but the fact that she would leave me for something so trivial. I talked to her about it since and said she didn't mean anything by it, just that she always dated taller men. She has since apologized multiple times. Is this a red flag of any kind of things to come or is it just me over thinking?
I didn't feel the need to make an entire different post for the update so here it is:
I left early in the morning to make sure I wasn't making irrational choices. When I came back she was immideatly apolegetic, but I didn't want any more apologies.
I talked to her about how little respect she had for me that she felt the need to make jokes at my expense. She started crying and begging not to break up and feeding me the standard bs people say when they don't want to break up.
To not bore you with the details, I broke it off. I lose nothing at this point. I should clarify something from my initial post. I get that people can joke around and it doesn't mean anything, but when I confronted her about she denied it and got very defensive.
That's the part that got to me.
The fact that she tried to cover it up before apologizing. I read all the comments and thank you.
LLJKSiLk
Tell her that you understand and it’s okay because you’d leave her for someone nicer.
cheeryDr-Peeper
She would dump you for someone taller yet she is barely 4' 11 in shoes. Dafuq? She's judging you for YOUR height? The next guy that dates her could say the same thing about her. She'd likely flip her lid. I'm 5. My husband is 5'8. He is perfect for me. She knew you were listening. She knew exactly what she was saying.
throwawayman007
Let's ignore the topic of height for a moment, because saying to someone that you would leave your partner if he/she was xyz, shows a complete lack of respect towards your partner. It also shows intent to look somewhere else. It's not so much about height, but I think she has no respect for you and also probably a wandering eye.
junotess
Red flag for sure. Honestly sounds like shes looking for trivial reasons to break up.
MichaelScottOfReddit
Super short girls tend to be obsessed with tall dudes. Something to do with balance I guess. She just told you she'd leave you for a taller guy, do you even have to ask bro? Leave her.
likewtf001
So I read all the comments on my last post and even after breaking up with my girlfriend, I was doubting if I made the right decesion. I wasn't going to update because I didn't see a reason to do it, but after the the last couple days I came to a final conclusion.
I want to clarify that I broke up with my girlfriend because of how easy it was for her to disrespect me behind my back, not because of the actual height difference. After I broke up with her she continued to apologize to me. She would send me letters and call me a lot. In one of the texts I actually responded to, she asked if we could meet up and talk.
Without going into to much detail, she wanted a second chance and overall sounded very remorseful. I was about to agree, but something she said made me realize I would be making a mistake if I did. She said, "I'll remember to respect from now on." That sentence made me realize that I made the right choice by breaking up.
Since when do you have to be reminded to have the bare minimum of respect for your partner? Either way I'm glad I didn't give her a second chance. I don't know if any of you care at this point, but there's the update.
On a sidenote, the other day I was hanging out with one of my female friends who happens to be taller and I guess she saw us and started texting me that "she doesn't need me," started saying that my friend was a pig and that I moved on to fast. Blocked her and had a laugh I know for a fact I made the right choice.
-ToPimpAButterfree-
Tall enough to stand up for yourself good for you mate.
relationsdviceguy
Good for you man! Find someone better.
SmartQuokka
"I'll remember to respect from now on."
Until i feel the need to go back to my old ways. But i will be extra careful to make sure you are not in earshot next time.
FutureJakeSantiago
At 4’11” how much taller could she want? I’m 5’1” and anyone over 5’7” puts a crick in my neck.
Sparkpulse
My sister said she liked tall guys when she was in high school, because they could rest their chin on her head when they hug her and make her feel safe. The guy she's married to as an adult is 5'9".
Sometimes I see her ask him to stand on the stairs and rest his chin on her head, and he will. But in return he'll also hug her from a lower step down so he can rest his head on her chest. It balances out cutely. 'Step hugs' are a normal thing for them.