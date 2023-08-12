Man demands paternity test, "this timeline doesn't add up; I was in jail." CONCLUDED

I have decided to move past this because he never treated me and my daughter any differently, he has provided everything we need, this is the first real issue we have had. I do believe that a DNA test should be standard, then no one has to get their feelings hurt.

He says he trusts me and, other than this, his actions have shown that and I could see it was very hard for him to ask when he could have done it without me knowing. Relationships take work and understanding.

We still have a lot to work on and I lost trust in him over this. Now, if this sort of behavior continues, then that's a whole other story. So thx again and if anyone has any questions I will answer.

Here were the top rated comments after the latest update from the OP:

Slytherin125