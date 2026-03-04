'My partner turns into Mr. Hyde whenever he's hungry.' ONE YEAR UPDATE

"My partner turns into Mr. Hyde whenever he's hungry."

My partner has a big attitude problem whenever he's uncomfortable, like if he's hungry or in pain, he'll become surly, prickly, and a little harsh with his words. I've met hangry people, but he's the poster child for it.

We've started dating recently, and we've come to an agreement that he'll always eat before meeting me, but when it comes to pain there's not a lot you can do to avoid it if it comes. Anyone ever face a similar problem? How do/did you handle you partner's change in personality when he's altered?!