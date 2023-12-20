Husband insists on paternity test, gets angry when wife says, 'I told you so.' AITA?

Either_Economy_793
I (27f) have been married my husband(28M) for 2 years and gave birth to our daughter 5 weeks ago. I'll try to keep this short so I don't waste your time with any irrelevant details. What happened was that our daughter came out with blonde hair and pale blue eyes, while my husband and I have brown hair and brown eyes.
My husband freaked out at this and refused to listen to my explanation that, sometimes, babies are born with lighter hair and eyes that get darker over time. He demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn't comply, so I did.
After my daughter and I got home from the hospital, my husband went to stay at his parents' house for the first three weeks to get some space from me, while I recovered and he told them what was happening.
My MIL called and informed me that if the paternity test revealed that the child wasn't his, she would do anything within her power to make sure that I was " taken to the cleaners" during the divorce. I had my sister to lean on and help me take care of the baby during this.
We got the results back yesterday, and my husband came home to view them with me. I was on the couch in the living room, so he sat next to me and we started to read the results. They showed that he was the father and my husband had this shocked, kinda mortified look on his face with his eyes wide as he stared at it.
I couldn't help but say, " I told you so." and started laughing at the way he looked. My husband snapped out of his shock, and got mad at me for laughing at him. We argued for a bit, which was mainly him yelling at me, before my sister came downstairs and my husband shut up.
After that, my husband went back to his parents' house to "clear his head", and two-three hours later, my MIL called to scold me about laughing in my husband's face, because apparently it was kicking him while he was down. She's also left a couple nasty texts essentially saying the same thing this morning. I don't think I'm an AH, but I'd like outsider perspective on this.
Ok-Explanation-1223
So “he was down“ by finding out that he was mistaken and you didn’t actually get pregnant with someone else’s child? Tough luck fella! He owes you a massive apology. Or three. Sorry about your husband and in-laws.
meowmeowmeow85
The fact he didn't grovel and apologize profusely but instead yelled at her because he's a moron is just too much.
BethanyBluebird
Excuse me, but what in the KENTUCKY FRIED AUDACITY? This motherfucker accused you of cheating, then has the GALL to be offended when you slap him with a big, fat 'I told you so'??
Honey. I don't think this is a salvageable relationship. My partner, no matter what our baby looked like, would NEVER demand I take a paternity test- because that would mean he doesn't trust me enough not to have cheated, and that would mean the relationship is over.
doshka
The fact he didn't take 2 minutes to google "can babies be born with light hair and eyes that turn brown later" instead of running off to mommy for three fucking weeks is a bit much, too.
danamo219
He doesn’t want the baby. He was hoping to get out of this entirely by finding he wasn’t the parent, and now he’s pissed off that his little plot didn’t work. You see how he found the news out and STILL fucked off to his mommy’s house? That’s still his baby home alone with it’s mother, and he’s not there because he doesn’t want to be. Simple as that.
SpringfieldMO_Daddy
NTA - I am curious though why you would stay with someone who is that clueless about genetics and who has a clearly toxic mother?
Either_Economy_793
I did not realize he would refuse to listen to basic facts about biology when I married him.
Quick-Store2989
Nta. But I would tell him he needs to stay at his parents until you clear your thoughts of wanting to stay married to a man who would abandon you after birth , and ALLOW his mommy to call and speak to you like a w#0r3.
Character_Figure_194
This is insane. He abandoned you postpartum and forced you to take care of a newborn by yourself while healing. My husband and I also have a baby that looks nothing like either of us.
She came out with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes while we both have brown hair and brown eyes. We both just said wow genetics are crazy and moved on. I’m so sorry for what you’re going through while being freshly postpartum with a newborn.
master_dman
NTA. Wow. I usually cringe at posts where the reddit mob say to split up but this is a case where that is totally warranted. Your husband AND his mother are vile creatures. How can you ever look at them the same way again?
Top_Put1541
You're divorcing this fool and taking him to the cleaners, yes?
Proper_ass
This is how he treats you when you've just had a baby? Then doubles down and runs to mommy? Holy fk, whats wrong with you and why isnt he your ex? NTA.
oceansky2088
NTA. What a POS your husband is. He didn't believe you about the paternity of your child, demanded a paternity test or he'd divorce you, LEFT you ALONE after giving birth, his mother threatened you ....... ?? What a toxic, abusive husband and mil. This is your future, OP. These are not healthy people for you and your child to be around.