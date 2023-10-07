'My husband asked for a paternity test, it was positive but we were never the same.'

Well, the paternity test came back positive and everyone was shocked and of course they felt guilty for not having believed in me. Everyone apologized and my husband even cried when he held our daughter in his arms for the first time and I know that his apologies were genuine and that's why I forgave him but I don't know if I can forgive his family.

They treated me really badly and said horrible things about me just a few days after giving birth and I can't forget their insults or violence.

My husband knows that I don't want to see his family nor do I want them near any of our children and he told his family, so these last three months it has been just the five of us, but it doesn't feel as good as I expected.