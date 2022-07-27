Someecards Logo
19 people share the life lessons they learned the hard way.

Missy Baker
Jul 27, 2022 | 7:51 PM
Life is hard and there's no instruction manual on how to figure it out.

Sometimes you just have to learn things by trying and failing. In order to spare other people from making the same mistakes they did, people on Reddit are sharing the life lessons they've learned the hard way.

1. resent-Skill-4114

Go to the dentist. Teeth don't heal, they only get worse

2.ZealousFeet

It's not the first time they cheated. It's the first time they got caught. Walk away. Cry. Break something, but don't go back ever.

A great pie is only as good as it's crust. A great relationship is only as good as its trust.

3. TheStinkBoy

Don’t settle, and if you get the vibe that someone is settling for you, end it. Loneliness isn’t half as bad when compared to heartbreak.

