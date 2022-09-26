17 people reveal what they wish they could tell their partner without upsetting them.

Communication is a key part of any romantic relationship, but if you don't have anything nice to say sometimes it really is better to keep that comment about your partner's cooking locked in the depths of your soul...

Yes, the secret family recipe needs salt but would you rather stay married or consult the spice cabinet? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you wish you could tell your partner without upsetting them?" internet strangers everywhere were ready to reveal the one secret they've been reluctantly keep from their partner.

1.

That when someone gives you some negative feedback or some direction on something you have done wrong it is not a personal attack. Take it on board and if it was a mistake work to not make that mistake again - RodMunch85

2.

I wish I could tell her to do the dishes without it turning into an argument about how she “isn’t some housewife." - Double_Joseph

3.

Babe, your feet are ugly as f*ck. - itsactuallyme1

4.