Man gets petty 'pay per view' revenge when cheating ex refuses to pay him back.

I very strategically sent many emails asking her to confirm that she was aware she owed me money, and how much. I also asked if we could just deduct my portion of the cable bill from the debt she owed me.

On the second last month of our lease, she was hounding me for my portion of the internet/cable bill (about $30). Wouldn’t take no for an answer and threatened to not pay and have it turned off.

Had another roommate in school who needed it, so I paid my part. By this time she was staying with the man she cheated on me with so she wasn’t really around ever.