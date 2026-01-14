'I am planning to leave my financially dependent partner when he's away for a week.' UPDATED

I went no contact with him earlier this week. He is now living about 90 minutes away from where I am (he has no idea where I’m staying). Even though I know there is a long road to healing ahead of me, I can’t believe I actually did it. I haven’t even felt sad yet? Will it ever come or did I already lose my love for him after his treatment of me?

He of course begged for me back and sent many unhinged voice messages about how he’s changed and he knows how awful he was to me and he won’t be that way anymore. I didn’t even feel sad about it… some of them freaked me out, and the others were just funny because he truly believed he had healed his own trauma in 3 days.