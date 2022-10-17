Guy's fiancé wants to split house downpayment evenly; he wants her to pay more.

My fiancé and I have been looking to buy our first house. We recently had an offer accepted on a house. She was given $25k from a parent to go towards the downpayment. The remaining down payment amount is $20k.

I, perhaps unfairly, assumed that we would put down the $25k and then both put $10k from our own savings. She wants to split the $45k so she puts $22.5k from her dads ‘gift’ and nothing from her personal savings and I put $22.5k which is almost 100% of my savings.

I can see both sides but can’t help but feel it’s unfair to put me in that position. So WIBTA for asking to put the $25k down and split the remaining $20k in half?

Edits & Info: