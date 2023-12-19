Plus sized passenger refuses to give up extra seat for toddler on flight. AITA?

When this woman doesn't know if she made the right choice on a plane, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give up me extra seat for someone else’s toddler on a flight that I paid for because I’m plus size?"

I 34F am obese. I’m actively working toward losing weight and I’ve made progress but I’m still obese as I’m typing this.

I’m going over to see my brother and his husband for Christmas across the country and because I’m fat, I booked an extra seat so everyone can be more comfortable. I know it sucks having to pay for an extra seat but it is what it is.

I know Southwest Airlines has this “customer of size” policy but I’ve had some bad experiences with Southwest even before I was obese so I wasn’t doing that and it’s mostly my fault I even got fat.