MIL demands paternity test, wife delivers the results with divorce papers. UPDATED

It's actually true, the saying "When you marry someone, you marry their family." I think the way to handle it is each spouse should keep their side of the family in line, for lack of a better phrasing. I deal with my parents and their shenanigans and I expected him to do the same. He never did. He always asks me to give her some grace.

Well, it's hard when that person is insulting you. For a while now, she has been making comments about how my son doesn't look like my husband when he was a toddler. Basically accusing me of sleeping around. This, rightfully so, upset me. Sorry my genes are strong; what can I tell you? I was short with my husband because he didn't address how out of pocket and disrespectful this whole thing is.