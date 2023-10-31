GF jealous BF is prioritizing his ex wife; he says, 'She's dying. We have a son.'

There are also a lot of things to be done in prep for my son and my ex before she goes through chemo and surgery. My girlfriend is upset I’m prioritizing my ex over her but I think I need to go because my son might lose his mom.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

punkybrewsterstwin

NTA - You would not be postponing for your ex, you would be postponing for your son. My mother died of cancer when I was 13, and was diagnosed while I was spending the summer with my dad and his girlfriend (now wife.)

When we got the news my dad made the plans to immediately drive me from CO to OH and stayed there with me until she passed, even though my step-dad, grandparents, and countless aunts and uncles were there too.