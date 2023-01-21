Pregnant woman asks fiancé for 'some peace and quite'; he says he won't change.

I got a dog 2 years ago (Corgi) and she is very much so my side kick. I've been with my fiance for 5 years. My fiance does like the dog but she is currently pregnant and experiencing massive migraines and has been snapping at everything.
So every morning when I get up I find my fiance already awake and at the table relaxing. As soon as I get out of the bed, my dog goes nuts.
It's like super energy where she is running sideways, barking up a storm, jumping from the bed to the floor a million times (causing the apartment to shake because it's old asf), etc and I will sit there and sing made up songs to her and just f**k around with her. It is pretty noisy and I can be loud. It's just my way of interacting with my pet.
I also have ADHD, so I'm fully aware that I can be ridiculously loud and sometimes I simply forget to tone it down. My fiance has complained about it a few times and I will absolutely try to tone it down for awhile but as f**ked up as it sounds, the second she stops complaining and it's "out of sight, out of mind", I start doing it again.