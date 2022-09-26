Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to cut baby's dad out of her life and move on.

On our AITA Facebook page a woman shared her story asked for advice when she started getting mixed messages about her relationship with the father of her impending child. Here's her story...

After nearly 3 years being single (didn’t even date), with 3 children… I met someone in May… got pregnant with baby #4 by June, and I am now 19 weeks pregnant this week.

It was extremely stressful in the beginning (He is younger, still lives at home with his mom, virtually no responsibility at all, and still hangs out with his friends daily).. where as I am older, established, own my home and my business and have already been a single parent to 3 children for almost 7 years.