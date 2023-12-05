Pregnant woman kicks sister out of gender reveal party. AITA?

Could you have had some empathy? Absolutely. On some level you must realize that her response actually had nothing to do with you. And it's all about the delivery; you could have said "you have three healthy boys, and that's so amazing" in a soothing tone, given her a hug, and had a moment to bond.

You could have approached her in an attempt to comfort her, but instead you went on the attack and said, "Get over it or get out." AH move.

You can disagree with someone's feelings and still be empathic and kind towards them. If my sister is crying, I want to be there to support her - but obviously can't speak to your relationship with yours.

