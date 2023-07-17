Pregnant woman tells husband on the spectrum to 'stop humiliating her in public.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for calling my husband an embarrassment in public ?'

I (29F) have been married to my husband (28M) for 3 years and I'm pregnant in my second trimester. My husband is on the spectrum and has some childish 'habits' so to say.

The one causing this conflict is his habit of only eating half of the fries from McDonalds and not eating the half of the fry that he grabbed with his hand cause according to him he doesn't want to get sick from the germs he has on his hands, as he feels like he has more than usual whenever we got at a restaurant/mall/etc (he's also a bit of a germaphobe).