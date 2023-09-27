Preschool teacher calls one of her students 'creepy.' AITA?

When this preschool teacher is worried she may have said something inappropriate, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling one of my students creepy?"

So I’m a preschool teacher and one of my students has very light brown/hazel eyes and very dark skin. He always gets compliments on his eyes so I’m certain it isn’t an insecurity or anything.

The other day I was by myself in the classroom while the kids were playing and when I turned around I saw his creepy little eyes staring at me. And it isn’t just the eye color, he also widens his eyes for some reason (maybe to show them off?). I was startled and joked to him “don’t stare at me with those creepy eyes”.