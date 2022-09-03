Guy shares story of ruining relationship by pretending not to know what a potato is.

In a post on Reddit a guy shared a story of a joke going wrong. He thought it was funny, but no one else did. Take a read and see what you think.

"TIFU by enraging the parents of my girlfriend by pretending not to know what a potato is."

Let me tell you that I have made a bad mistake this evening.

My girlfriend (who let me tell you is only my 2nd girlfriend of all time) said I am "invited to dinner" with her and her parents. I was very aghast, nervous, and bashful to be invited to such a situation. But I knew it must be done.

I met them nicely, I should tell you, and it started off in a good way. The idea slapped my mind that I should do a comic bit, to make a good impression and become known to them as a person who is amusing.