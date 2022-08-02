23 people share the moment they realized their friends weren't really their friends.

There's an old saying, "You can gain a friend in a year, but lose a friend in a minute."

You may expect your best friend to stick by you through thick and thin, but sometimes you realize your so-called bestie is not the person you thought they were. It can be a crushing realization, but with time you will come to understand it's for the best.

Someone asked, "What was the moment you realized that your friends are a**holes?"

If you've ever lost a friend, you will definitely be able to relate to these replies. With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Here 23 people share the moment they knew their friends weren't really their friends:

1. sunkissed5

When my ex-bf cheated on me and they defended him, well obviously they aren’t my friends anymore

2. Due_Primary_90

(just one) When he propositioned my girlfriend to have sex with him under the guise of making sure she was being faithful to me.

3. NoNotThatHole