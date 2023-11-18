Bride refuses to make exception to 'child-free' rule for own future stepson. AITA?

If this goes on as she wants, do you think your kid won’t remember?

Yea, I’m sorry, bud, this is all kinds of evil stepmother red flags — the whole thing about you making a new commitment to her and her family, and equating having your son there to having your ex wife there!

Dude. Get out now while you just have to eat the non refundable deposits for the wedding. Save yourself and your kid a world of hurt. YWBTA if you marry this woman.

edit to add, you have never had a fight like this before, because up to this point, she has been putting on a show. But now she is comfortable enough in the relationship to show you who she really is.

Stunning-Cry-5165