Wife agrees to prenup, takes it back after she becomes pregnant. AITA?

She is not letting this go and keeps saying I am ruining her life by holding my pursestrings so tight. That she deserves to be on the title on our home atleast. I reminded her it is a premarital property and if she wants her name on a title deed, we can buy a new property together when she gets back to work.

Further Info : I am not only taking care of my family financially, I am also putting money into her retirement fund. I just put my income (other than properties) into our joint account and we both spend from it. AITAH for not revoking the prenup?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

a_man_in_black