Woman's rich fiancé won't put her name on deed to house; she feels accused of 'using him.'

"AITA for being mad at my fiance because he told me he wouldn't add my name to the house after we get married?"

My fiance (28M) and I (26F) started dating 3 years ago and I can't wait to be with him for the rest of my life but I think I might have messed up.

We got engaged 3 months ago and are planning on getting married in November and last night we were discussing some things about the wedding and the topic of our finical plan for once we are married which is where the argument started cause I asked him when I would be added onto the deed for the house.