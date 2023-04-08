Woman's rich fiancé won't put her name on deed to house; she feels accused of 'using him.'

My fiance (28M) and I (26F) started dating 3 years ago and I can't wait to be with him for the rest of my life but I think I might have messed up.
We got engaged 3 months ago and are planning on getting married in November and last night we were discussing some things about the wedding and the topic of our finical plan for once we are married which is where the argument started cause I asked him when I would be added onto the deed for the house.
Background: When my fiance was 23 his uncle died and left him a huge inheritance which has basically set him up for life, especially since he doesn't like super flashy things and only really spends money on his hobbies, and for the first 2 years after he struggled to date because he was always worried the girl he was dating was using him.