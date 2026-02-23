'My former roommate just flipped out on me over a coffee mug - yup, you read that right, a coffee mug.' UPDATED

Husband shook his head and said it confirms Doug's selfish attitude and he's glad Doug is out of our lives. Fast forward to Sunday. Husband is getting the nephews ready to head out and go off-roading and do some shooting up at the ranch.

Doug calls. His SUV has broken down and he needs a ride home. Husband says he's packing up the kids and is already running a little behind, sorry. Doug responds with, "oh, so you're home now, good. I'm right on your way."

Yeah... My husband just looked at me like, "He's kidding, right?? He has to be kidding??"

Where Doug broke down is right on the way, but to get him back to Rob's would be a 45 min round trip.