SAHM of 3 rolls eyes at BF's proposal, now he's trying to evict. AITA? 2X UPDATE

Plenty of warehouse workers are like 50+ so even age isn’t a problem (idk how old you are, just covering grounds) I think starting pay was like $17-$19 an hour depending on where you are at, I’m assuming that’s more than a gas station? I could be wrong tho, I haven’t applied to a gas station job before. Wishing you all the luck!

r-r-rocket88

Do not be ashamed to apply for snap. Nowadays you just get a little debit card and no one in line even knows you are using it except maybe the cashier in some stores where they process it slightly differently but no one can tell. You just can't buy alcohol or cigarettes.