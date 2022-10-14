Husband berates wife for immature sailor moon bedsheets, wife calls him a child.

When this husband is annoyed with his wife he asks Reddit:

"AITA For refusing not to sleep in sailor moon bedsheets?"

Background, I (M29) have been married to my wife (F28) for 5 years and we have a child together (F2). She does all the housework, occasionally I might lend a hand but she cleans, cooks and all those good things.

I frequently tell my wife I am grateful for her hard work and she decorates the house as she sees fit (mainly in pink) and I do not have a say in this nor do I particularly care. We have a lovely home which is in no way because of my input.

She takes pride in our bed and often buys new bedding with various patterns or themes. Normally this bedding is pink which I don't particularly like but I wouldn't complain.