Husband shocked to learn wife had plastic surgery and never told him; now it may affect their child. AITA?

"AITA for calling my wife a liar for getting plastic surgery and never telling me?"

Honest_Boysenberry40

My wife and I have been married for 3 years, together for 3 before that. She’s about 14 weeks pregnant. The baby was planned, we’re both very happy about it, life is perfect.

She wanted to share the news with her family in person. Her family doesn’t live close to us. She talks to them all the time but we rarely see them. I’ve never had that awkward, cliche experience of her mom sitting down and showing me the embarrassing photos of her when she was younger.

So a week ago her parents came out here to visit and I thougt this was going to be the perfect time to announce the news. She told them, everyone was excited, things were great.