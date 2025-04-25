'I’m secretly in love with my boss and now he is leaving. Do I tell him?' UPDATED 2X

She later shared this first update:

We got stuck in meetings all day Tuesday. I had asked him and a PE teacher friend to help me move classrooms and the PE teacher bailed but moved my stuff by himself while I was in my meetings.

Last night we had our department end of year party which he and I were responsible for planning together. He let me know he was getting there a little early so that we could talk but when I showed up some people were already there.

He is pretty private about his personal life at school so we didn’t really get the chance to talk alone. He did mention to me that he had decided not to move and that he was just going to make the commute.