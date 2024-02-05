Husband upset that wife didn't reveal her cancer diagnosis after their separation. + Update

I apologized for everything. I asked her why she didn’t tell about cancer. She said that she felt guilty because she thought we would go through all the effort and find out she was just “lazy” and I would resent her. Then she thought when we separated that she could just go to a few appointments to show she was physically fine but try to change on her home own to stop being lazy.

