'Should I break up with my partner of 5 years because of his behavior 1% of the time?' UPDATED

I didn't realise how bad things were but when everything was all written out in the post and with everyone saying his behaviour is so far from normal it made me realise there really wasn't a question anymore about trying to save the relationship, my gut was right, I cannot stay with him.

Based on the circumstances and they fact we live within 10mins of both our families and some other reasons, just disappearing from the house wasn't really an option.

I spoke to his parents as I was going to need their help on the day of the break up to keep both me safe, to make sure he leaves and that he didn't do anything stupid to himself. He doesn't have MH issues but has threatened to hurt himself more than ounce when he was angry, not getting his way etc.