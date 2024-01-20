Man inadvertently finds positive pregnancy tests. 'When should I tell her I know?'

So…when (or should) I(M29) tell my girlfriend(F23) that I know she is pregnant? It’s been 1 week and she’s said absolutely nothing.

I think she’s pregnant. This is all just based off of a picture. I went on my girlfriend’s ipad to try to print something from there (I did get her consent) and there was a picture of a hand holding 2 positive pregnancy tests.

I know it was her because of the nails, my girlfriend just got a new set done and it was indeed in our bathroom. I just printed what I needed to and gave her iPad back to her like I didn’t see anything. The photo was dated on the previous day.

2 days went by and it was really just me thinking. Maybe she’s not pregnant, maybe it’s a prank, maybe this, maybe that. I was just trying to make sense as to why she didn’t mention anything.