Woman wants to stop cheater husband from adopting daughter after she dies. UPDATE

AdAccomplished6870

This is simple. What is best for your daughter? He may have been unfaithful, but do you think he would protect and provide for your daughter? Do you think he loves her and would be there for her?

And even if you have doubts, what is the alternative?

You are hurt and angry, that is understandable, but don't let your legacy be a hurt and alone daughter thrust into the foster care system, with no trust in any adult.

YourShaddow3

YTA. I am not going to be as nice as every else. There's no time to baby you. Your husband cheating on you has nothing to do with capabilities as a father.