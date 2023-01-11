Sick woman wants to read in bed; BF storms off and says, 'No lights after midnight.'

AITA for not wanting to turn off my bedside lamp at 2 am per my bf’s request?

So I recently had Covid and was super sick during the early days. One night, I had a lot of trouble falling asleep because of how uncomfortable my symptoms were making me (sore throat, stuffed nose, fatigue, etc.).

So I was up late reading trying to distract myself enough to fall asleep. Around 2 am, my bf wakes up (after sleeping for 3 hr) and asks me to turn off the light. I told him I was having trouble sleeping and reading was to help distract myself from how sick I was feeling. I also mentioned that I took some melatonin five min earlier so I was hoping it would kick in soon so I could go to sleep.