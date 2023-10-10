Mom tired of SIL bullying autistic son, family says she took it too far. UPDATED

Today is my mom's birthday, so I had the chance to meet Mary again. As she was talking, she was sometimes making small mistakes and Greg was the one correcting her. At some point her face turned red, she stood up and started yelling at my son. She was calling him problematic, weird, said that she now knows why Greg has no friends and that his dad was right about leaving him.

My son cried. For the first time. He has never cried about a situation before. At least not in front of me. He usually gets a little moody when something happens to him, but we talk for a bit and, then, he's smiling again. I was too shocked to say anything. I just stood up, took Greg's hand and left.