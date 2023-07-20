Sisters sue brother when he paints all the walls black in their dead mom's house. AITA?

When this sister is frustrated by her brother, she asks Reddit:
Our late mom(67) passed 2 years ago from a car accident. My brother(32) had been staying with her for nearly a year due to him not being able to find a job. He’s been in and out of her place for years.
He would find a job not be to keep if for more than a few months and move back in. I suspect alcohol and other issues but my mom is very overprotective of him and so I don’t know the whole story. My sister(42) and I(36) both wanted to sell the house since the market was good and distribute the money equally between all of us.
That means around $230k per person if it sold at market price. But before that we wanted to replace the flooring and repaint it. We both live hours away so was going to hire a guy. My brother refused to let him enter and also refused to let us sell by essentially squatting there.
We didn’t really know what to do because he refused to move and wanted us to let him live there for free until her got a job. We agreed for 3 months he could stay there for free but he never found a job.
Or maybe he did and just didn’t tell us. We waited another 3 month before deciding we had to kick him out somehow. We tried to visit once and he barred us from entering saying we didn’t tell him early enough we were coming, even though we told him 2 days ago.
We agreed to offer him 10% more of the inheritance then his share if he left. I was pretty sure he would take it since he was broke.
Nope he refused to move saying he had nowhere to move to and we should just let him stay and he would take care of the place for us. Finally we decided to take to a lawyer and he said we had to give a formal eviction notice. So we went that route and it took 8 months.
He also painted the rooms black and we paid a lot of money for painters to restore the original color. We got a pretty good sale for it and gave him his amount. I still get random calls of him yelling that ruined his life. I’m done with him and frankly disgusted he refused to leave on his own but AITA?
bigbluepit writes:
NTA. Your brother really needs help and I hope he can get it. I hope he doesn't squander that inheritance on booze and drugs. This is a great opportunity for him to possibly get his life together. $250k can go a long way depending on where you live and hopefully give him a buffer to get his act together.
jfm87 writes:
NTA - this sounds like a pretty terrible situation where your brother either has some real issues or is just incredibly lazy. Either way you gave him plenty of opportunities here and he left you no choice.
pavetar writes:
NTA. He's ruining his own life.