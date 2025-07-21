'His sister called me his placeholder girlfriend at dinner in front of his whole family… and he just laughed like it was nothing.'

I just sat there stunned. I couldn’t even react because I wasn’t sure if I misheard or if that really just happened in front of everyone. Nobody said anything to defend me. not even him.

On the ride home, I brought it up. I asked him why he didn’t say anything or at least have my back. His response? "She was just joking, babe. You’re being sensitive."

I didn’t think I was being sensitive at all. I’ve been nothing but respectful to his family. I always show up to events, help clean up, bring gifts, try to actually bond with them. And now I’m some kind of disposable temp girlfriend in their eyes? and he doesn’t care?