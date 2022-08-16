Woman asks if she's wrong to resent sister for not 'handling' her OCD.

It's very hard to manage OCD, whether it's your own or your family member's. Also, if your sibling's mental health is making a negative impact on your own is it ever okay to say something? When is it appropriate and not unsupportive to your relative to set a boundary? When this woman feels like her sister's OCD takes over her life, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my sister I resent her because she can't handle her OCD?"