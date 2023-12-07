Pregnant GF refuses to live with BF's sister, 'your relationship isn't normal.' + Update

He had the opportunity to appeal the decision and present the papers that stated that the charges had been dropped but all the court costs were gonna add up than more it would cost to just move. Now his sister on the other hand was evicted because she was several months behind on her rent.

I am currently 20 weeks pregnant with his child and have made it crystal clear that our second bedroom is for our child, and that I'm not willing to give up my sons room for Amy.

Another important thing is me and John live an hour away from where Amy works and had previously resided, while Amy’s mother and MIL live in the same city. So, we’re not exactly the most practical choice for her to stay with either.