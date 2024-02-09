Woman furious when husband buys the same gift for her and her sister. AITA? UPDATED.

When this woman is annoyed with her husband for treating her and her sister equally when it comes to gifts, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting upset by a gift my husband bought for me... and my sister?"

A little bit of context before I get to the main part. (I'm sorry if this is too long) I (36f) have been with my husband (36m) for almost 15 years, and married for almost 10 years.

Months after we started dating, my sister (41f) got divorced. Since she married young, she kinda drifted apart from her friends, so me and my now husband started hanging out a lot with her, trying to cheer her up, we even joked that she was our daughter xD.

So, after almost 15 years, she's not only his SIL, she's also his friend, and I'm cool with it, I love my sister and we get along great.