Sisters pushing 30 become rival brides; youngest demands,'ME FIRST.' AITA?

She then decided to go ahead and finalise this date with her fiancé by putting a deposit down in September. She didn’t tell me about this despite her knowing I wanted to get married in September. I’ve told my fiancé about this and he said well we can get married in May/June, as we wanted nice weather and anything past September will just be cold.

I spoke to my sister about this, and said how we will be looking at June dates and she was so angry with me but when I explained my reasons she said “ it is what it is I guess”.

My fiancé has now put the deposit down but my sister is now again really angry that I’ve booked my venue before hers as she’s older and got engaged first.