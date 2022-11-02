Woman asks for advice on how to split expenses if boyfriend owns apartment.

I (F26) have been seeing my boyfriend (M28) for a few years now. He owns the apartment he lives in while I’m finishing uni this semester. I'll start making a decent salary starting January. He has wanted me to move in for a while now, which I would be excited to do, but we have some differences in opinions that we're having a hard time settling.

He wants to split costs (his monthly mortgage payments, plus bills, groceries, etc.) 50/50 as we will be making around the same amount. I don’t agree with this as it is his apartment, and by default I will be paying down his mortgage and will be left with nothing if we break up, while he'd his house, and interest from its rise in value.