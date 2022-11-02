Woman asks for advice on how to split expenses if boyfriend owns apartment.

I (F26) have been seeing my boyfriend (M28) for a few years now. He owns the apartment he lives in while I’m finishing uni this semester. I'll start making a decent salary starting January. He has wanted me to move in for a while now, which I would be excited to do, but we have some differences in opinions that we're having a hard time settling.
He wants to split costs (his monthly mortgage payments, plus bills, groceries, etc.) 50/50 as we will be making around the same amount. I don’t agree with this as it is his apartment, and by default I will be paying down his mortgage and will be left with nothing if we break up, while he'd his house, and interest from its rise in value.
I proposed that I'd pay 50/50 of all expenses, as well as half of the interest rate, but not contribute to the mortgage payment of his loan. This way I can put the rest of money into savings so when my savings are big enough we can go in on an apartment together that will be in interest for the both of us (or I can buy a share into his existing apartment).