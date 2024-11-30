Husband's obsession with 'deep conspiracy' leads wife to breakdown; 'Do I need to help him or do I need to escape?' UPDATED 2X

Anyway, continuing on, the couple days after the Sunday post, he did not really engage in much conversation with me or our children. Every time he entered the room, I set my phone to record.

I did not get anything until Thursday, when he finally started talking to me again. He was questioning who I have been talking to about him and who has been trying to sabotage his life.

Obviously I denied everything, because there is no one talking to me about him (aside from this post, which he didn’t know about). This started to anger him, which included him yelling at me and saying if anyone is talking to me about him, to bring him to the house so he can “take care of them himself”.