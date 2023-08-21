OP outraged spouse told their family they lost their job, 'now that's all they know about me.' AITA?

'AITA for being upset about my spouse sharing my job loss situation within a couple of days of it happening?'

Evening-Room-9619

I lost my job about a week ago under horrible circumstances. Essentially, it was a discrimination-type situation that had to be settled. My spouse has a large family scattered over suburban and semi-rural areas, and for some reason they believe it’s not an issue to share particular personal things with family as my spouse.

They told family members (think uncle, aunt, cousin) to whom I barely talk pretty much two days after it happened. These family members are very surface-level with me. I felt really hurt that they shared my job loss so quickly because of how embarrassing it would feel to have tens of their family members having that as the first thing come out of their mouths when they see me.