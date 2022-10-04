Straight guy accuses gay roommate of sleeping with his date while he was pooping.

A young man posted a story on Reddit, asking the internet for earthly wisdom. Believing his roommate to have betrayed him, he lashed out like a jealous King Arthur. Only in this case... Lancelot is a lot like Lance Bass.

TIFU (Today I f*cked up) after leaving my date alone with my roommate.

I didn't come home alone last night. I had a girl with me. She was confident and cute, and to be honest, I didn't expect someone like her to be interested in spending the night at my place considering how socially awkward I was during our entire date.