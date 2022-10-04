Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Straight guy accuses gay roommate of sleeping with his date while he was pooping.

Straight guy accuses gay roommate of sleeping with his date while he was pooping.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 4, 2022 | 7:18 PM
ADVERTISING

A young man posted a story on Reddit, asking the internet for earthly wisdom. Believing his roommate to have betrayed him, he lashed out like a jealous King Arthur. Only in this case... Lancelot is a lot like Lance Bass.

TIFU (Today I f*cked up) after leaving my date alone with my roommate.

I didn't come home alone last night. I had a girl with me. She was confident and cute, and to be honest, I didn't expect someone like her to be interested in spending the night at my place considering how socially awkward I was during our entire date.

My roommate was in the living room when we entered the apartment. I introduced the two of them before excusing myself to use the bathroom. I poop whenever I'm extremely nervous. I don't know why, but it's been like that since I was a kid.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content