Pregnant wife leaves husband when MIL steals $16.5K for his brother's funeral. AITA?

"AITA for leaving after he refused to sue his mother for all the money she stole from us for his brothers funeral expenses?"

Specific_Ad5687

Please bare with me. I'm so distraught right now. I'm 30f and I was with my now ex for 7 years. In December we found out we were expecting our first baby. I'm due in 5 days. In April we mutually decided that I would leave my job because I had early signs of preeclampsia.

This heavily impacted our finances. We had almost $13k saved but given that we went from making $4.5k a month to $2k a month, it was still hard.

Well, my husband's older brother passed away a month ago in an overdose. He had been struggling for some time and my husband took it particularly hard, as his brother was his best friend before his addiction consumed him.