Woman refuses to take care of husband’s sick ex; 'she is manipulating you.' AITA?

Rattimus

"Because you DIVORCED HER AND MARRIED ME". What is wrong with your dumb husband? I'm sorry if that's mean, but seriously, he's being a total moron here. It is very, very clear that his ex wife is not over him, and she is using their kids to get what she wants here.

I would frankly wonder if he's actually over her or not, as well. Doesn't seem like it to me. Someone who's moved on from their former partner isn't contemplating living with them on the same piece of property, and certainly wouldn't be bringing it up with their new partner! Especially when it would require their new partner to sell the property they came into the marriage with!